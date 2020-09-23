Coronavirus in Ujjain: 13 women among 61 test positive, 544 under treatment

Ujjain: With one more person losing battle against the coronavirus, the death toll in Ujjain district reached 89 on Wednesday. Overall, 61 news patients tested positive taking the tally of corona patients in the district to 2,779.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.30 pm, an 89-year-old male from Ujjain city died during Corona treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital where he was admitted on September 17.

Out of 1,105 sample reports received on the day, 61 persons including 46 from Ujjain city, 4 from Tarana, 3 each from Nagda and Barnagar, 2 each from Khachrod and Mahidpur and 1 from Ghattia were tested Corona positive. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall, 544 patients, 212 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment for coronavirus now. Samples of 86, 610 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 48 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 2,146.

Among new patients are symptomatic and 13 among them are women. Among new patients: 8 are government servants, 6 are policemen, 4 are students, 3 shop keepers, 2 each are media persons, bank/ financial institution/ insurance employees, and 1 each are health worker, tea shop owner, jweller, cloth shop owner, kirana shop owner, gas agency owner, share market agent, petrol pump owner, prisoner, driver.

‘USTAAD’ LOOSES BATTLE

Devichand Sharma, who was locally known as Ustad (maestro) of sports lost his battle against the Corona virus. 89-year-old Sharma became 89th victim of the dreaded virus in the district. Sharma, who had served in Ujjain Municipal Corporation, was a well-known hockey coach and also enjoyed same command over kabaddi, basketball and wrestling among other games. He was also the vice-president of District Olympics Association for many years.