Coronavirus in Ujjain: 11 more test positive, woman from Tarana succumbs

Ujjain: Eleven more persons tested positive for corona on Sunday. The number of patients in the district has now gone up to 1,587. A woman succumbed to the corona virus on Sunday. The death the toll is now to 76.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 8 pm, a 65-year-old woman from Tarana died on the day. She was admitted here in a private hospital on Saturday and after her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Amatas Hospital, Dewas.

Out of 301 sample reports received on the day, 11 persons including 8 of Ujjain city and one each of Nagda, Mahidpur and Barnagar tested positive for corona. Among those who tested positive on the day include 5 women.

Among the patients identified today are: incharge of respiratory department of RD Gardi Medical College and a 30-year-old doctor treating the patients of Covid-19, as well as an engineer residing in Manchhaman Colony and a policeman of the 32nd SAF Battalion. A 20-year-old woman of Patni Bazaar, one of the busiest commercial area of the city, also tested positve.

Overall, 228 patients, 70 of them symptomatic, are under treatment now. Samples of 62, 928 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 18 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 1283.

SP REACHES SAIMS, INDORE

Corona virus also exerted its influence on Ujjain police captain Manoj Kumar Singh and infected him. On Sunday morning he went to SAIMS, Indore for treatment on the advice of doctors. According to doctors, there is a lot of improvement in his condition and he will be seen in the field very soon.

SPOT FINE OF RS 10, 300 Collected

As people continue to flout unlock norms, the local administration on Sunday penalized and collected Rs 10, 300 as fines from 57 violators.

NANO COATING @ MAHAKAL TEMPLE

Every possible effort is being made by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee for safe darshan of the presiding deity. The latest nano technology is being employed to allows visitors the full route from entry to exit from the temple. Nano coating being carried out by a Mumbai-based firm Nanova Hygen. Ujjain’s firm is managed by Meadow Plus. The administrator said that the Nano coating of Nanova Hygen has been certified from Nelson Lab of America, which provides 99.99 percent protection from viruses and bacteria. The coating is also being applied to sanctum-sanctorum of the temple, Nandi Hall, Sabha Mandapam among others.