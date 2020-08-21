Coronavirus in Ujjain: Customs officer, cop, politicians and biz man among 19 new patients

Ujjain: With 19 more persons testing positive on Friday, the number of patients reached 1,553 in the district.

Most of the new corona patients are known faces of the city. The death toll, however, remained unchanged on 75.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 7.15 pm, out of 595 sample reports received on the day, 19 persons including 18 of Ujjain city and 1 of Mehidpur were tested Corona positive. Among those who tested positive on the day include 4 women.

Overall 223 patients, 63 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 61, 730 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 10 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients went up to 1255.

Thursday’s health bulletin shocked the locals as 4 government officials tested positive along with schoolteacher, health worker, medical shop owner, reputed businessman, policeman, two private jobbers and some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who are often seen at Member of Parliament Anil Firojia’s residence.

Among those testing positive, on the day a 55-year-old tehsildar man who resides in the Rajaswa Colony a 54-year-old man who resides in Rajiv Colony. He was a professor at Madhav College and is now the coordinator of Vikram University’s National Service Scheme. A 50-year-old man living in Vivekananda Nagar who is close to MP Firojia, a 30-year-old man living in Rishi Nagar who is an officer in the Customs department, a 32-year-old man living in Amar Colony who runs a medical store, a 24-year-old man from Matra Chhaya Road who is a health worker. A 41-year-old man living in Bhakt Nagar is a known youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is seen alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party MP and MLA from the South region and is also involved in student politics in the city. A 37-year-old man from Ganeshdham Colony is an ally of MP Firojia, a 39-year-old man who is a vegetable vendor and lives in Anand Nagar, a 30-year-old male at Ghaas Mandi area, who is a cop.

In addition, a 38-year-old schoolteacher living in Panwasa has also tested positive for corona.

Chintaman Ganesh police station incharge has tested positive once again.