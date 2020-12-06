Corona in Ujjain: Cases near 4.4k mark as 8 women among 26 test positive

Ujjain: A total of 26 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 taking the number of Corona patients to 4,393 in the district on Saturday. The new patients include 2 students and 1 Ujjain Municipal Corporation employee, physiotherapist, businessman, policeman, bank/ financial institution/ insurance employee, health worker and driver each. The toll remained on 99.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 869 sample reports received on the day, 26 persons including 18 from Ujjain city, 6 from Nagda and 2 from Barnagar were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 8 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or being home quarantined.

Overall 280 patients, 101 of them symptomatic, are now under treatment. Samples of 1, 40, 408 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 28 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,014.