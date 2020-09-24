Corona Concern: Financial distress drives woman to suicide

Ujjain: Wife of a shopkeeper committed suicide on Wednesday due to worsening financial condition of family. One Mamta Bairagi (35) wife of Mahesh Bairagi, a resident of Lakkadganj, committed suicide on Wednesday night as her husband’s business was not doing well after lockdown.

Mahesh told police that his business has been hit hard after lockdown and his family is facing severe financial crisis.

His wife Mamta was very upset and was under depression due to present financial condition of the family. He said that she had mentioned to him that she feels that it is better to die than to bear with such hardships on many occasions, but Mahesh did not take her seriously. On Wednesday Mahesh’s worst fears were realised as his wife really committed suicide. When their daughter went to her mother’s room- Mamta did not open the door of her room after knocking repeatedly she tried to check the wellbeing of her mother by looking into the room through the ventilation. To her horror she saw the body of her mother hanging from the ceiling of the room. The family members removed her body from the noose and rushed her to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. A case has been registered and further probe is underway.