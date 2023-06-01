CONGRESS ALLEGES: City Master Plan approved to protect vested interests of minister and builders

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Wednesday came down heavily on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and local MLA-cum-higher education minister Mohan Yadav in view of the approval of the city’s Master Plan. The party alleged that the plan has been approved only to protect the commercial interests of Yadav, his relatives and local builders. The party has also warned that if the government does not redress the objections received in view of the provisions of the plan, it would launch a massive agitation.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma alleged that since influential persons and those having vested interests spent heavily the state government cleared Ujjain’s Master Plan whereas it is sitting on the Master Plan of Indore and Bhopal in the wake of non-payments. He alleged that land mafias are getting flourished whereas commoners are being harassed. CM and minister Yadav seem to have pledged to convert entire Simhastha Fair land into a commercial venture which is why a huge land which used to be reserved for satellite towns and parking lot have been declared valid for housing purpose. The entire land is almost occupied by minister Yadav, his close relatives and builders, the Congress leader maintained.

Verma also said that the approval of Ujjain’s Master Plan will lead to a loss of about Rs 500 crore to the state exchequer while on the other hand the land mafias will get benefit of at least Rs 1500 crore. He also pooh-poohed the claims of those favouring the master plan saying that is minister Yadav an engineer who is predicting that the master plan will add vistas Ujjain’s development. He also said that if Congress returns to power in the state it would review the entire plan and may drop it as per rules and law. He also said that the party will launch a massive agitation taking the affected people, social workers and saints and seers along. It will move court if the demands go unheard.

ABAP WON’T ALLOW INTERFERENCE IN SIMHASTHA LAND

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) will not tolerate tampering with Simhastha Fair area. The ABAP has already opposed the proposal to reduce the Simhastha fair area in Master Plan, 2035 and allow colonies in the fair area 2 years ago. In relation to the implementation of the new Master Plan, ABAP chief Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj has requested Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to check the discrepancies in the Master Plan regarding Kumbh Mela area. He demanded removal of discrepancies as the Kumbh Mela will be held in 2028 and crores of devotees are likely to attend it. The ABAP requested to reconsider the Master Plan which has been implemented.

