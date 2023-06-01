 Madhya Pradesh: Bolly diva Sara Ali meditates at Nandi Hall in Ujjain
Attends Bhasma Aarti

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 02:43 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan reached Mahakaleshwar temple on Wednesday for darshan. After attending the morning Bhasma Aarti, Sara meditated for about half-an-hour at the Nandi hall of Mahakaleshwar temple, chanting the name of Shiva.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh reached Mahakaleshwar Temple for the third time. Sara attended the Bhasma Aarti in the morning wearing a traditional saree. After the Bhasma Aarti, she visited the sanctum sanctorum. After this, she sat meditating at Nandi Hall chanting the name of Shiva. Sara also participated in the Bhog Aarti which was held at 7 am.

The actress had reached Indore for the promotion of her upcoming film Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke. The story of this film is also based in Indore. Before this, during shooting, Sara had come twice to visit Mahakal temple. She came with her mother Amrita Singh for darshan.

