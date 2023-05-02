Caught on Cam: Armed goons attack toll booth in MP's Ratlam, vandalise vehicles, hours after bus driver threatens staff for asking toll fee

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): A dozen of armed goons attacked the Ujjain-Jaora Tollways Private Limited toll booth in Chakrawada village, Unhel Road on Monday night. The miscreants vandalized cabins and five vehicles of the company, parked at the toll. Staffers managed to save their life by running away from the spot.

Toll manager Lucky Khan said that on Monday, one of the employees stopped a bus from Ratadiya Bus Service to collect the toll fee. On this, the bus driver threatened the worker to face the consequences at night. The whole matter was recorded on the CCTV.

A case was registered with the Bhairavgarh police station. Police said that these miscreants reached toll around 2:20 am in four cars and created a ruckus for half an hour. They smashed the glasses of toll cabins along with two ambulances and five vehicles, parked at the plaza, cops said adding. They used iron rods and hockey sticks to execute their evil intentions.

Miscreants had covered their faces with masks to hide their identities. However, police suspected the Ratadiya Bus Service driver and companions behind the crime. Notably, mentioned toll was also attacked on November 17, 2021. Police are trying to ascertain the identity of goons who were involved in the crime based on the CCTV footage they had. Cops anticipated all the accused would be soon in the police's net.