 Sell out pre-built EWS buildings in Triveni Vihar on priority: UDA chief in Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainSell out pre-built EWS buildings in Triveni Vihar on priority: UDA chief in Ujjain

Sell out pre-built EWS buildings in Triveni Vihar on priority: UDA chief in Ujjain

Ensure that more and more people can fulfill their dream of getting houses UDA’s residential schemes, says Bansal

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) chairman Shyam Bansal on Monday ordered for selling out the pre-built economically weaker section (EWS) buildings in Triveni Vihar.

He gave instructions during a review meeting attended by officers and employees of the UDA’s estate branch. He said that convenient conditions should be set while selling the houses.

“It should be ensured that more and more people can fulfill their dream of getting houses UDA’s residential schemes,” he said.

CEO Sandeep Soni said that the chairman directed all the officers and employees of the estate branch that issues of commoners coming to the authority should be resolved on priority basis.

“All the planning in-charges should make special efforts to make the properties freehold,” he added.

“All the beneficiaries should be informed through telephone and encouraged to get their properties freehold,” he went on to add.

Bansal also took a review meeting of the ongoing construction works of the UDA. He particularly took information about the works of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. After taking information about the construction work near C-21 Mall in Nanakhed area, he directed that this construction work should be completed quickly for convenience of people.

Besides, instructions were given to speed-up the construction work of Mangalnath temple’s spire (Shikhar) and the construction work of 24 meter wide road from Prashanti Dham intersection to Kshipra Vihar commercial block.

Read Also
MP: Road widening in front of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Auto-rickshaw drivers stab GRP jawan multiple times in Ujjain

MP: Auto-rickshaw drivers stab GRP jawan multiple times in Ujjain

Sell out pre-built EWS buildings in Triveni Vihar on priority: UDA chief in Ujjain

Sell out pre-built EWS buildings in Triveni Vihar on priority: UDA chief in Ujjain

MP: Joshi’s book Jan Gana Man Ki Baat released in Ujjain

MP: Joshi’s book Jan Gana Man Ki Baat released in Ujjain

MP: Unseasonal rain, Officers told to assess loss to wheat procured under MSP in Ujjain

MP: Unseasonal rain, Officers told to assess loss to wheat procured under MSP in Ujjain

MP: Summer camp begins at CM Rise School, Maharajwada-3 in Ujjain

MP: Summer camp begins at CM Rise School, Maharajwada-3 in Ujjain