Sell out pre-built EWS buildings in Triveni Vihar on priority: UDA chief in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) chairman Shyam Bansal on Monday ordered for selling out the pre-built economically weaker section (EWS) buildings in Triveni Vihar.

He gave instructions during a review meeting attended by officers and employees of the UDA’s estate branch. He said that convenient conditions should be set while selling the houses.

“It should be ensured that more and more people can fulfill their dream of getting houses UDA’s residential schemes,” he said.

CEO Sandeep Soni said that the chairman directed all the officers and employees of the estate branch that issues of commoners coming to the authority should be resolved on priority basis.

“All the planning in-charges should make special efforts to make the properties freehold,” he added.

“All the beneficiaries should be informed through telephone and encouraged to get their properties freehold,” he went on to add.

Bansal also took a review meeting of the ongoing construction works of the UDA. He particularly took information about the works of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. After taking information about the construction work near C-21 Mall in Nanakhed area, he directed that this construction work should be completed quickly for convenience of people.

Besides, instructions were given to speed-up the construction work of Mangalnath temple’s spire (Shikhar) and the construction work of 24 meter wide road from Prashanti Dham intersection to Kshipra Vihar commercial block.

Read Also MP: Road widening in front of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain