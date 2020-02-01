Budget 2020: Ujjainites evoke mixed reactions

Ujjain: The professionals of the city by-and-large welcomed the budgetary provisions announced on Saturday. Some of them welcomed the news moves while on the other some termed the Center’s motives to divert people’ attention from burning problems.
Free Press team talked to them to know the reactions of the Budget-2020.
“Government’s initiative to increase expenditure on health sector is a step in the right direction. Focusing on education, roads and railways is a welcome move. Hopefully this year’s budget will benefit our economy.”
– Dr Ankita Jain, Dermatologist
“Government is trying to hide its bankruptcy through this budget. Government is trying to sell its own undertakings to private sectors. Like always, they have said to improve the conditions of farming but let’s wait and watch.”
–Abhishek Shriwas, Banker
“The government has made a provision for improving basic economic structure but how will the funds be arranged. The economic conditions are continuously being ill, the condition of tax recovery is also worst. Government did not pay attention towards the drawbacks of GST and demonetisation that’s why they are not able to present a citizen friendly budget yet. The economic formula of Dr Manmohan Singh should be implemented by this government.”
–Gaurav Vyas, Industrialist
“The fall of sensex itself shows that it is not a good budget, there are some little amendments in old provisions and apart from this there is nothing special in this. This time too, no special benefits have been announced for women tax payers or women industrialists. The announcement of sale of government undertakings is also disappointing. The only good thing of this budget is that corporate tax has been deducted.”
–Gunjan Agrawal, MBA Student