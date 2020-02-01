Budget 2020: Ujjainites evoke mixed reactions

Ujjain: The professionals of the city by-and-large welcomed the budgetary provisions announced on Saturday. Some of them welcomed the news moves while on the other some termed the Center’s motives to divert people’ attention from burning problems.

Free Press team talked to them to know the reactions of the Budget-2020.

“Government’s initiative to increase expenditure on health sector is a step in the right direction. Focusing on education, roads and railways is a welcome move. Hopefully this year’s budget will benefit our economy.”

– Dr Ankita Jain, Dermatologist

“Government is trying to hide its bankruptcy through this budget. Government is trying to sell its own undertakings to private sectors. Like always, they have said to improve the conditions of farming but let’s wait and watch.”

–Abhishek Shriwas, Banker