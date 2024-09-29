 British YouTuber Hospitalised After Drinking 'Bhang Lassi' In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainBritish YouTuber Hospitalised After Drinking 'Bhang Lassi' In Ujjain

British YouTuber Hospitalised After Drinking 'Bhang Lassi' In Ujjain

He shared the process of making lassi at a bhang shop in front of Mahakal Temple and a video of himself drinking lassi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 03:07 AM IST
article-image
X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A British YouTuber who came to visit India had to pay a heavy price for excessively drinking 'bhang lassi' here as it made his health worse and he had to be admitted to the hospital. About 10 days ago, British YouTuber Samuel Nicholas had reached Ujjain.

He shares videos on his travel page on YouTube. Nicholas made videos while visiting many places in Ujjain, including Mahakaleshwar Temple and Kshipra.

He shared the process of making lassi at a bhang shop in front of Mahakal Temple and a video of himself drinking lassi. His health deteriorated so much that he had to be admitted to the hospital. He made a video of himself from the hospital and uploaded it.

Read Also
Bhopal 5-Year-Old Girl Murder: SIT Investigates Allegations of Human Trafficking Linked to Accused's...
article-image

In this, he is admitted to the hospital and while sharing his talk with a woman, he is talking about the negligence of the bhang lassi maker and the hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Angadia Extortion Case: Bombay HC Asks Police For Evidence Against IPS Officer Saurabh Tripathi
Angadia Extortion Case: Bombay HC Asks Police For Evidence Against IPS Officer Saurabh Tripathi
Mumbai: Railways To Compensate ₹8 Lakh Each To Families Of 12 Victims Who Died From Train Falls
Mumbai: Railways To Compensate ₹8 Lakh Each To Families Of 12 Victims Who Died From Train Falls
Mumbai: Water Level At Seven Lakes Hits 99.44%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon
Mumbai: Water Level At Seven Lakes Hits 99.44%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon
Navi Mumbai: Violence Post-Ganapati Immersion Averted By Striking Team Of Zone I In Turbhe
Navi Mumbai: Violence Post-Ganapati Immersion Averted By Striking Team Of Zone I In Turbhe

The same woman is also reminding him about the advice given to him not to drink bhang and telling him that if you had not drunk that, you would not have been admitted to the hospital.

Nicholas has shared a video of himself crying in which he is getting treatment on the hospital bed. He is also crying while blaming the negligence of the hospital management. Meanwhile, some nurses and doctors are also consoling him. This video of Nicholas was uploaded five days ago.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

British YouTuber Hospitalised After Drinking 'Bhang Lassi' In Ujjain

British YouTuber Hospitalised After Drinking 'Bhang Lassi' In Ujjain

Ujjain Municipal Corporation Swings Into Action After Wall Collapse; Over 100 Vendors Displaced From...

Ujjain Municipal Corporation Swings Into Action After Wall Collapse; Over 100 Vendors Displaced From...

Ujjain Wall Collapse: Kin Of Deceased Vendor Stage Protest, Demand ₹50 Lakh Aid

Ujjain Wall Collapse: Kin Of Deceased Vendor Stage Protest, Demand ₹50 Lakh Aid

VIDEO: Staff's Friend Cuts Birthday Cake At Mahakal Mahalok Campus In Ujjain; 10 Employees Suspended

VIDEO: Staff's Friend Cuts Birthday Cake At Mahakal Mahalok Campus In Ujjain; 10 Employees Suspended

Madhya Pradesh: Authorities In Ujjain Discuss 'Vision Zero' To Reduce Fatal Accidents

Madhya Pradesh: Authorities In Ujjain Discuss 'Vision Zero' To Reduce Fatal Accidents