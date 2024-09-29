British YouTuber Hospitalised After Drinking 'Bhang Lassi' In Ujjain

X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A British YouTuber who came to visit India had to pay a heavy price for excessively drinking 'bhang lassi' here as it made his health worse and he had to be admitted to the hospital. About 10 days ago, British YouTuber Samuel Nicholas had reached Ujjain.

He shares videos on his travel page on YouTube. Nicholas made videos while visiting many places in Ujjain, including Mahakaleshwar Temple and Kshipra.

He shared the process of making lassi at a bhang shop in front of Mahakal Temple and a video of himself drinking lassi. His health deteriorated so much that he had to be admitted to the hospital. He made a video of himself from the hospital and uploaded it.

In this, he is admitted to the hospital and while sharing his talk with a woman, he is talking about the negligence of the bhang lassi maker and the hospital.

The same woman is also reminding him about the advice given to him not to drink bhang and telling him that if you had not drunk that, you would not have been admitted to the hospital.

Nicholas has shared a video of himself crying in which he is getting treatment on the hospital bed. He is also crying while blaming the negligence of the hospital management. Meanwhile, some nurses and doctors are also consoling him. This video of Nicholas was uploaded five days ago.