Blackmail: Women shoots video, demands Rs 2L from jeweller

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A jeweller has lodged a police complaint alleging that a woman and her aides demanded Rs 2 lakh by threatening to circulate a video which shows him in compromising position.

The victim Amit, a resident of the Vyayamshala area alleged that Rinku Batham, a resident of Hari Om Colony, often visited his shop. During one such visit she asked Amit to bring some tops to her home. When Amit asked for the payment, Rinku told him to collect it from her home.

When he visited her home, she and her two associates recorded a video which allegedly shows Amit taking off his shirt- alleged amit. After recording the video, the woman threatened him and demanded Rs 2 lakh, he alleged. The jeweller got scared and when he shared the incident with his wife, she accompanied him to the police station and lodged a complaint. The police have arrested the accused woman. She is being interrogated.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 02:11 AM IST