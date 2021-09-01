Madhya Pradesh: Developers selected for Agar-Shajapur-Neemuch Solar Park feted with Letter of Award

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conferred the ‘Letter of Award (LOA)’ to the developers selected for Agar-Shajapur-Neemuch Solar Park, which will produce 1500 megawatt power.

The CM participated in a program held at Minto Hall, Bhopal. As many as 15 companies of national and international level took part in the reverse bidding.

The CM focussed on the manufacturing of solar panels and other equipment needed for establishing the solar park.

He gave the LOA papers to the representatives of selected developers include Avaada Power, Beampow Energy, Talettutayi Solar Project, TP Saurya Limited, Mumbai, and Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company Dubai.

"Situations like global warming, flood, and drought at the same time are turning into common incidents. We need to work in this phase," said he.

“This situation has occurred because our ancestors had manipulated the natural resources. Minerals are excavated and forests were destroyed. Now it’s a time to restructure the nature, buy using maximum usage of solar power”.

“Power generated from thermal plants and hydropower plants are costlier and also harm nature, but the power generated from solar energy is good for nature," said the CM in his address.

New and renewable energy minister Hardeep Singh Dang said that Madhya Pradesh is continuously setting records in setting up solar power projects in the country.

"In the recent bidding for 1500 MW Agar-Shajapur-Neemuch Solar Park, the record of lowest solar tariff in the country has been set. With the establishment of these projects, there will be a private investment of about Rs 5250 crores in the state," said the minister.

"Not only this, the State Discom company will save about Rs 7600 crore in 25 years. The land has been allotted by the state government for the projects and the target for production is set till March 2023."

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:49 PM IST