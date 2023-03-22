Bhutri Amavasya: People take holy dip in 52 kundas

Devotees at 52 kundas at Kaliadeh Palace to mark Bhutri Amavasya in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees reached Ujjain on Bhutri Amavasya here on Tuesday. During this, the devotees offered prayers and bathed in 52 kunds located at Kaliyadeh Palace to rid of the spirits. It is believed that on Bhutri Amavasya, devotees from far and wide take a dip in 52 kundas to get rid of the evil spirit in the body.

In Ujjain, on the occasion of Bhutri Amavasya, a large number of devotees came to take bath in 52 kundas located at Kaliyadeh Palace. According to belief, by taking a dip in Baavan Kund on Bhutri Amavasya, the body gets rid of evil spirits. Taking a dip in the kund frees one from evil spirits and opens the door to salvation. This is also mentioned in Skandha Purana.

Devotees were arriving in large numbers to take a dip in Baavan Kund since Tuesday morning. During this, many devotees were seen performing Tantra Kriya and some were also seen performing rituals for evil spirits in the fair of ghosts. Special arrangements have been made for Bhutri Amavasya at Baavan Kund located at Kaliyadeh Palace. A swimmers’ team was deployed to ensure that none of the devotees who take bath drowns. Heavy police force was deployed around the Kund.