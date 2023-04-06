Bhopal collector changed: 4 IAS officers transferred

DM Asheesh Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government transferred 4 IAS officers on Wednesday. Managing Director of MP Road Development Corporation Asheesh Singh has been made district collector of Bhopal. The state government changed its order issued on April 3 and changed the appointment of the Bhopal collector Koshlendra Vikarm Singh. On April 3, the government had transferred 19 IAS officers.

Koshlendra Vikram Singh is MD of MP Tourism Development Corporation. Avinash Lavania is now MD of MP Road Development Corporation. Earlier, he was appointed MD of MP Water Corporation. MP Tourism Development Corporation MD S Vishwanathan is MD of MP Water Corporation.

The change in orders is related to responsibilities given to officers. Koshlendra Vikram Singh is working on an important project of government. So, he is appointed as MD of Tourism Development Corporation. The government wanted to give Avinash Lavania an important post. As a result, he has been appointed as MD of Road Transport Development Corporation.