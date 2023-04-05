From Badshah to Zakir Khan: Performances you can't miss in Indore this weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known by his stage name Badshah, an Indian rapper, will be performin on April 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM in Velvet Garden, Indore.
Get ready to soak the melodious voice of Darshan Raval, a Bollywood singer, composer, and songwriter. He is going to perform in the biggest technoculture fest of central India 'Moonstone' to be held in Medicaps University on April 8, 2023.
Zakir Khan, an Indian comedian and actor, is all set to make the audience laugh in his home town Indore on April 8, 2023. He will be performing at India’s Largest Gen-Next festival 'Vibin'. The venue of the event is yet to be announced.
Udyan Sagar, better known by his stage name Nucleya, to perform in Vibin festival to be held on April 8, 2023. The venue is yet to be decided.
Nikhita Gandhi is an Indian playback singer, will perform in Velvet Garden, Indore on April 8, 2023. The concert will begin at 2:00 PM. The passes can be booked online, starting from Rs. 477.
Anand Bhaskar Collective is the brain-child of singer-songwriter Anand Bhaskar. The collective is going to perform on April 8, 2023 in Indore. The venue will be announced soon.
Nikhil D'Souza is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Mumbai, will perform in the the biggest film festival of Central India that is the Prestige International Film Festival (PIFF) to be held at PIMR, Indore on April 9, 2023.
