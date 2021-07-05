Kangana Ranaut shares pics from Budapest, says she 'decided to play a Bolly Bimbo'

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming flick "Dhaakad" in Budapest. The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of pictures from the Hungarian Capital city.

In the pictures, Kangana is seen posing on the streets of the gorgeous city. Dressed in a floral short dress, she is seen posing with a bouquet of flowers.

She left a note of sarcasm in the first post: "Decided to play a Bolly Bimbo today and shoot typical insta style pics for my highly intelligent insta family," she wrote.