 27TH CONVOCATION OF VIKRAM UNIVERSITY: Degrees awarded to 124 PhD holders, gold medals to 31 graduate and 53 PG students
27TH CONVOCATION OF VIKRAM UNIVERSITY: Degrees awarded to 124 PhD holders, gold medals to 31 graduate and 53 PG students

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Guests distribute gold medals to meritorious students during the 27th convocation ceremony of Vikram University in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Degrees and gold medals were presented to 124 PhD holders, 31 graduate and 53 post-graduate students during the 27th convocation ceremony of Vikram University organised at Swarn Jayanti Sabhagar, to mark the occasion of Varsh Pratipada here on Wednesday evening.

Chief guest and higher education minister Mohan Yadav, special guests MP Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi’s vice-chancellor and Niti Aayog member Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat and educationist from Mumbai Dr Milind Marathe presented degrees and gold medals to the enrolled students.

Prior to it, the programme began with reciting varsity’s anthem. Vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey delivered the welcome speech. He also administered oath to the PhD holders and gold medallist students. Registrar Dr Prashant Puranik conducted the proceedings and also proposed a vote of thanks.

