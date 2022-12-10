World Choral Day: Hindi songs that you love just for its chorus track |

Every second Sunday of December is observed as the World Choral Day, and it is a day to enjoy the love for music with fellow artists. Be it in the churches, school choir or elsewhere, singing together is believed to enhance the magic and beauty of music.

Looking into the history of this occasion, the Choral Day was first celebrated in 1990 in Helsinki by Alberto Grau who a living legend in the field of music, and is a distinguished composer, teacher, and choral director from Venezuela.

Without any delay, let's get set to jam along this Sunday, i.e. December 11, 2022, as we celebrate the day for choral singing. Here are a few song suggestions that you could try along your singing group.

Hindi songs that you love just for its chorus track

Give Me Some Sunshine: The song that tops the mind when it comes to an inspirational melody from the Bollywood collection is none other than this hit song from 3 Idiots. When the choral singing cheers the lyrics to create the motivational vibe with the lyrics "Give me some sunshine,

Give me some rain, Give me another chance, I wanna grow up once again..." the song gets all its goodness and glory.

Zariya: The AR Rahman rendition in the Coke Studio has surely made to our playlists for the energetic performance it throws. However, the choral singing from his music track perfectly complements the lead singers. The song gets an enchanting feel when the choir recite "Tu zariya, Hoon main zariya, Aur uski kirpa dariya dariya..."

Jiya Jale: This song starring SRK and Preeti Zinta amps up when the Malayalam chorus plays in. For some, the lyrics of that musical segment may be a bouncer but still enjoyable. The song from the popular Bollywood film Dil Se surely hails due to the impressive touch added by the Malayalam choral singing.

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye: Already started humming the lyrics? This song about an adorable bond and relationship goals stays incomplete without the last seconds of the chorus singing when everyone from the scene vibe in the music and its promising words.

Kuch Na Kaho: The one song that will never fail impressing love birds is this beautiful rendition of RD Burman. Despite it being a retro beat, the romantic song still carries the charm due to the mesmerizing music and meaningful lyrics. The chorus of this song is something that often takes to the minds of music lovers, in addition to the pure track by the popular singer Kumar Sanu.