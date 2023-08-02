Remembering Mahatma Gandhi's Youngest Son Devdas Gandhi on His Death Anniversary | Wikipedia

Devdas Mohandas Gandhi (1900-1957) was the youngest son of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi. He was born on May 22, 1900, in South Africa, where his father was involved in the Indian community's struggle against racial discrimination. Devdas was the fourth and last child of Mahatma Gandhi.

Tragically, Devdas Mohandas Gandhi passed away on August 3, 1957, at the age of 57, in Mumbai, India.

Childhood

Devdas had a challenging childhood, often witnessing the difficulties and hardships faced by his family due to their involvement in the freedom struggle. His father's commitment to the cause of India's independence kept him away from his family for long periods.

After India gained independence in 1947, Devdas moved to Mumbai (then Bombay) to take up various social and political responsibilities. He was actively involved in social work and continued to promote his father's principles of nonviolence and social justice.

Role in Indian political landscape

Devdas Gandhi was an important figure in the Indian political landscape, but he did not actively participate in mainstream politics. He focused more on humanitarian and social causes. He was known for his simplicity and humility, much like his father.

While Devdas Gandhi did not achieve the same level of prominence as his father, his life and contributions as a dedicated social worker and promoter of nonviolence deserve recognition. He was one of the Gandhi family members who carried forward the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi's values and principles, leaving a positive impact on society.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)