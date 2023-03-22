 'Learn to make the right use of time from me,' Nagaland Minister quotes 3 Idiots' Chatur in his Tweet
In his recent Twitter post, Along has an important message for those stuck in traffic.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along | Twitter

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along's posts on social media are loved by all. Along is known for his interesting social media posts, which keep his followers entertained. His latest post has gone viral on social media.

"Who says you can't be productive while stuck in traffic? Here I come! As Chatur Ramalingam from 3 Idiots says "Learn to make the right use of time from me"," Along said in a tweet with a laughter emoji.

Along is seen sitting in a car, waiting for the traffic to clear. But he is utilising the time by being in a virtual meeting on his phone. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's "productive" way to spend the time in a traffic jam has struck a chord with other social media users, who gave thumbs up to the message.

Netizens who are already in awe of the minister's wit and puns commented under his post.

"Great sir," commented one user. "You are the Rancho of Twitter," tweeted another.

Others posted GIFs and memes from Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi-starrer '3 Idiots' which released in 2009.

The character of Chatur Ramalingam was played by Omi Vaidya.

