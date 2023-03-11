e-Paper Get App
'Drive slow...': Nagaland minister Temjen Along shares eye-catchy road safety message from his village

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Viral photo tweeted by Nagaland minister Temjen Along | Twitter

Nagaland minister Temjen Along who never fails to engage his Twitter audience shared a tweet that has impressed netizens. He shared an image from his village that showed a signboard hinting at a road safety message.

"Drive slow see our village" the message read initially. The second part of the text suggested the consequences of overspeeding or rash driving. And that was quirky and creative! What did it read? "Drive fast see our judge," it said.

Bringing the eye-catchy guideline to the notice of the internet, Along tweeted, "I'm amazed by the creativity of our village people. Zaroori Hai."

The internet has loved the creative approach used in the advisory. The tweet has gathered over 17, 000 likes, since being shared online a day ago. The replies praised the thoughtful wording and said "Very creative thinking."

Check reactions below

