e-Paper Get App
HomeViral2BHK in Colaba, Worli for just Rs 90 lakh! Netizens react over viral post

2BHK in Colaba, Worli for just Rs 90 lakh! Netizens react over viral post

A Reddit post shared a newspaper write-up that talked about buying a posh SoBo flat in not crores but Rs 90 lakh. But, there's a catch that made netizens say "Good times..." Read below for details

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
2BHK in Colaba, Worli for just Rs 90 lakh! Netizens react over viral post |
Follow us on

What's the real estate appreciation in your area now? And if you are from South Bombay or planning to settle there, you might be aware of the skyrocketing prices to buy a flat in the posh locality. How about getting a 2BHK in Colaba or Worli for not crores but lakhs?

A Reddit post shared a newspaper column that asked readers to keep a budget of Rs 90 lakh to choose between Colaba and Worli. But, there's a catch. Any guesses? The write-up comes from years ago and hints at the cost of living from the days of September 2005.

Check post:

Read Also
Swiggy user accidentally places order on ex’s address, here's what happened next
article-image

Netizens react

As the Reddit post surfaced on the social media platform, users couldn't stay calm. They got nostalgic about the good old days and reflected on how things have seen a price hike in most fields and sectors. Reactions ranged from light-hearted comments to serious talks about inflation and the economy.

"2005 mein Vadapav 3 rupay ka tha," wrote a netizen, while another said, "Only if we could neglect inflation, then we would be at peace." Some hilarious comments asked if someone was tripping in imagination, even before Holi and the special Bhaang milk was cosumed,however, later did they notice the date of the publication.

Check comments

Read Also
Rajasthan NGO makes 1-5 BHK flats for birds
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

2BHK in Colaba, Worli for just Rs 90 lakh! Netizens react over viral post

2BHK in Colaba, Worli for just Rs 90 lakh! Netizens react over viral post

Wait! That's not Sushant Singh Rajput but Hrithik Roshan's stuntman Mansoor; SSR fans get emotional...

Wait! That's not Sushant Singh Rajput but Hrithik Roshan's stuntman Mansoor; SSR fans get emotional...

'Really disgusting': Fans back Alia Bhatt over leaked pics, troll paparazzi for invasion of privacy

'Really disgusting': Fans back Alia Bhatt over leaked pics, troll paparazzi for invasion of privacy

WATCH: Not Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif, Pakistani man says, 'Hume India ka PM Narendra Modi chahiye'...

WATCH: Not Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif, Pakistani man says, 'Hume India ka PM Narendra Modi chahiye'...

Miracle Baby! From having no pulse to being alive, know how doctors saved 20 month old baby

Miracle Baby! From having no pulse to being alive, know how doctors saved 20 month old baby