2BHK in Colaba, Worli for just Rs 90 lakh! Netizens react over viral post

What's the real estate appreciation in your area now? And if you are from South Bombay or planning to settle there, you might be aware of the skyrocketing prices to buy a flat in the posh locality. How about getting a 2BHK in Colaba or Worli for not crores but lakhs?

A Reddit post shared a newspaper column that asked readers to keep a budget of Rs 90 lakh to choose between Colaba and Worli. But, there's a catch. Any guesses? The write-up comes from years ago and hints at the cost of living from the days of September 2005.

Netizens react

As the Reddit post surfaced on the social media platform, users couldn't stay calm. They got nostalgic about the good old days and reflected on how things have seen a price hike in most fields and sectors. Reactions ranged from light-hearted comments to serious talks about inflation and the economy.

"2005 mein Vadapav 3 rupay ka tha," wrote a netizen, while another said, "Only if we could neglect inflation, then we would be at peace." Some hilarious comments asked if someone was tripping in imagination, even before Holi and the special Bhaang milk was cosumed,however, later did they notice the date of the publication.

