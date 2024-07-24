'New Fear Unlocked': Amazon Customer Orders Air Fryer Online, Finds Huge Lizard Inside Parcel; Company Responds

In a horrific incident, a woman from Colombia who ordered for an Air Fryer online happened to receive a lizard along with her product. She was left shocked to find the reptile inside her parcel when she unpacked the box. She opened the box to pull out and install the new Air Fryer she purchased, only to find an expected add-on to it - a Spanish Rock Lizard.

Woman order air fryer online, posts ordeal

The woman was identified as Sofia Serrano. She took to X to narrate her ordeal. "Ordered an air fryer through Amazon and it arrived with a companion (translated)," she posted with an image of want accompanied the kitchen equipment.

Check post below

Pedimos una air fryer por Amazon y nos llegó con un acompañante 🙄 no sé si fue culpa de Amazon o la transportadora … buenos días! pic.twitter.com/BgYDi4qUev — Sofia Serrano (@sofiaserrano97) July 18, 2024

Amazon responsible for shocking delivery?

She was clueless what went wrong with the delivery and whether it was Amazon's fault or the carrier's. Be it either of these, she was left disgusted after learning about the parcel content. But she guessed it to be Amazon's recklessness that the box ended up with something not asked for.

"We already know that it was the responsibility of @amazon because the reptile was put in the bag where the air fryer was packaged," she said in her post. Further, she also noted that the tightly packed conditions could have made the lizard suffocate inside the box and develop health issues. She expressed her worry and concern for the animal too, while informing netizens about the case.

Procedo a volver viral esta historia por redes sociales @amazon @amazon — Sofia Serrano (@sofiaserrano97) July 18, 2024

The image posted by Sofia showed a cardboard box with a huge lizard seated inside it. Sofia posted it online on July 16 and so far it has reached more than four million people on X. Reacting to the scary incident, people wrote, "New fear unlocked."

Amazon replies

Ya lo hice y la única solución que me dieron fue reembolso del dinero y devolución de la airfryer el cual el costo del envío me toca asumirlo a mí porque estoy en Colombia no en Estados Unidos … así que esa solución no me sirve — Sofia Serrano (@sofiaserrano97) July 18, 2024

Amazon addressed her concern and replied to the post after it went viral online. They shared a link with her and asked her to describe the issue there. However, Sofia soon mentioned that she wasn't satisfied with the resolution they provided her with. "The only solution they gave me was a refund of the money and return of the air fryer...so that solution does not work for me," she said.