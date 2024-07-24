 Video: 'Spiderman' Arrested After Riding On Car Bonnet In Delhi; Stunt Video Goes Viral
Video: 'Spiderman' Arrested After Riding On Car Bonnet In Delhi; Stunt Video Goes Viral

On receiving a complaint on social media about a car seen on Dwarka roads with a person dressed as Spiderman on its bonnet, the Delhi Traffic Police took action, ANI reported.

Updated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

Delhi: An influencer dressed as 'Spiderman' was arrested after he was spotted sitting on the bonnet of a moving car on the streets of Delhi. As the video of the stunt surfaced online and went viral on social media, the Delhi Police took booked the influencer and arrested him.

In a post shared by news agency ANI, the 'spiderman' was identified as a 20-year-old resident of Najafgarh named Aditya. Now, the picture of the 'Spiderman' standing with both hands crossed along with the traffic cops has gone viral.

The Delhi Traffic Police took action after receiving a complaint on social media about a car seen on Dwarka roads with a person dressed as Spiderman on its bonnet.

article-image

Check viral stunt video below

In the viral video, the man was seen sitting on the bonnet of a Mahindra Scorpio as he posed to those who filmed him on the street. Aditya was noted to be riding on a 19-year-old's vehicle, who was driving it for him. It was reported that Gaurav Singh, the driver of the car was a resident of Mahavir Enclave of the area in the national capital. Police action was taken against Singh for 'dangerous driving.'

It was also learned that the vehicle involved in the stunt carried other issues which violated road safety norms. ANI mentioned in its report that the owner and driver of the vehicle were prosecuted for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seatbelt, with a possible maximum fine of Rs. 26,000 and/or imprisonment or both.

