Magazine's 'Woke' Series Showing LGBTQ++ Models Dressed In Sari Draws Netizens' Attention

People these days look forward to stepping out of the world of stereotypes and are open to embrace what was once considered a taboo or restricted to a particular group of people. While saris are often associated with females, we seen many recently experimenting with fashion and its expression.

Why should women have all the fun? This was closely the idea of a magazine which said that the desi attire shouldn't be confined to a particular gender only. Seemingly inspired by some ideas, the Word. magazine released posted an image from their photoshoot, which showed LGBTQ++ models along with gender positive individuals posing on the camera with graceful silk sarees.

The message conveyed through the viral post and the series was "The sari belongs to everyone." It was learned that the five models featured in the cover photo were Karan Vig (identified to be gay and a gender rights activist), Pushpak Sen (non-binary fashion influencer), Varun Rana (fashion creator and brand consultant), Sumant Jayakrishnan (Designer and installation artist), and Rajkumari Coco (Transwoman and blogger).

The captivating click featured non-binary models dressed up a similar red saree and smiling with joy, radiating the happiness of donning the beautiful attire. They were seen wearing it in different styles and patterns.

Netizens react

The visuals have caught the attention of internet users and received a thumbs up for its creative approach. Most people expressed their support for the impressive portrayal of not women posing with saris, unlike the usual case. However, some didn't wish to accept the change to the stereotypical thought of saris being a woman thing.

"Cringe stuff," they said while resonating with age-old beliefs about the attire. These set of users termed the photoshoot too "woke" and unacceptable in India. Meanwhille, "Everyone, everywhere, all day, every day! What a beautiful shoot," commented others.