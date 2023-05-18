 All you needs to know about renowned Kannada poet Arvind S. Nadkarni
All you needs to know about renowned Kannada poet Arvind S. Nadkarni

Tragically, Arvind S. Nadkarni passed away in Mumbai on May 20, 2008, leaving behind a legacy of profound literary contributions and an indelible mark on the Kannada literary sphere.

Arvind S. Nadkarni, born in 1931 in Bankikkodla, was a renowned Kannada poet hailing from Andheri. He achieved great recognition for his exceptional literary contributions, most notably for his work titled 'Atma Bharath', which earned him the prestigious Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award. A testament to his prominence in the literary world, Arvind served as the president of the Kannada Savitya Sammelana held in Madikeri, Kodagu.

Arvind's educational journey encompassed acquiring a high school diploma (1946–47) from the esteemed A. H. School and obtaining a B.Sc. degree from the reputable Ruparel College in Matunga, Mumbai. Alongside his literary pursuits, he also managed a small consulting business and oversaw the operations of a hospital in Mumbai, where his wife practiced as a physician.

His works include:

  • Kavyarpan

  • Mayavi

  • Jarasandha

  • N Bhrathikumar

  • Nagarayan

  • Atma Bharath (Akademi award)

  • Pattad

  • Sangrah Kavya ( Collection of Poems)

  • Ajnath

  • Ahat

