WORLD HYPERTENSION DAY: ‘Hypertension playing havoc with netizens’ health’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Hypertension is playing havoc with the health of netizens in Ujjain, attributed to an increasingly lethargic lifestyle and stressful work environment and has now become common among youngsters too, Dr Naresh Purohit, executive member of the Indian Society of Hypertension said.

Voicing concern on this issue, Dr Purohit told Free Press that a significant number of 20-year-olds now suffer from hypertension. The number of hypertensive cases in the city has increased by around 40 per cent in the last decade. Cases of people suffering from both diabetes and hypertension are also rising, which is scary. Change in eating habits, easy availability of fast food through online apps and lack of exercise are the contributing factors, he said.

He averred that stress disrupts a healthy routine and leads individuals to an unhealthy lifestyle. This causes hypertension which brings other illnesses with it. ‘According to the WHO, an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 years worldwide have hypertension, most (two-thirds) living in low and middle-income countries. Hypertension is responsible for 70 per cent of stroke cases, 50 per cent of heart failures and 30 per cent of coronary artery diseases (CAD),’ he said.

Dr Purohit informed that high blood pressure rarely has noticeable symptoms. If left untreated it can increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. He stated that in most people, the cause of high blood pressure remains unknown. Hypertension usually does not show any sign or symptom. Sometimes persistently high blood pressure may cause headache, giddiness, breathlessness on exertion, tiredness, chest pain and tingling in hands and feet. ‘Some characteristic risk factors for hypertension include obesity, drinking too much alcohol, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, processed food and family history,’ he added

Every 7th person suffers from high BP and among young population every 10th person suffers from Hypertension, Dr Vijay Garg, a renowned disease specialist said. Just like diabetes mellitus, hypertension also increases the risk of many diseases including 4 times the risk of heart disease, 6 times the risk of kidney disease, 5 times the risk of CVA, 3 times the increased risk of vision problem, 2 times the risk of numbness. Hypertension mainly remains asymptomatic and slowly destroys the body like a termite. Dr Garg advised that a person should eat optimally with less salt, always be happy and should sit in the sun for some time daily, cycle, walk in the gardens and climb 8k steps daily. Young people should limit screen time including computer and mobile phone and spend time with family.

