Indore: Gusty winds provide relief to people

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gusty winds blowing across the city provided relief to the residents from the rising and kept the day temperature below normal for the third consecutive day. Initially, the wind blew at 16 km per hour and increased to over 20 km per hour in the afternoon which gave a tough time to the commuters on the road as they had to brave dust on while driving.

Regional meteorological department officials said that the conditions would remain the same on Thursday but the day temperature may increase for the next couple of days.

The humidity level was quite high in the morning and puffy clouds continued to envelop the city sky throughout the day, making the weather pleasant.

The change in climatic conditions provided much-needed relief to the people from the itchy weather but it remained short-lived as the temperature again increased in the evening.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 38.4 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal.