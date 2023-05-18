Indore: U20 event begins at Brilliant Convention Centre with aim to reinvent urban governance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The U20 event, which saw participation of mayors, commissioners, smart city CEOs, kick started on a high note at Brilliant Convention Centre on Thursday.

Buoyed by the success of Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) sammelan and G-20 meeting, IMC in association with All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG) is going holding U20 event on the theme 'Reinventing Urban Governance for Indian Cities' in city on May 18.

Mayors and commissioners from more than 50 cities, CEOs of smart cities, experts from various fields, representatives of various organisations and corporate houses, representatives of technical institutions and think tanks are participating in the event.

The event is aimed at enhancing collaboration by fostering meaningful discussions and inspires innovative solutions to challenges being experienced in India's urban areas.

Total there technical and two parallel sessions will be held during the event.