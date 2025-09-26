World Tourism Day 2025: All You Need To Know Date, History, Significance & Theme

World Tourism Day 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Every year on September 27, people around the globe celebrate World Tourism Day. The day is observed to highlight the significance of tourism and its wide-ranging effects on society, culture, and the economy. The goal of the day is to promote a tourism industry that is more sustainable and fair for the coming generations. The day also aims to connect the link between tourism and global peace, emphasising the significance of embracing diverse cultures and encouraging sustainable tourism.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

History of World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day marks the establishment of the UNWTO's statutes in 1970. Every year, the event showcases a particular theme that emphasises different aspects of tourism, such as sustainability and responsible travel, in recent years. Countries worldwide participate in conferences, trade shows, and local events to underscore the significance of tourism in fostering global collaboration and promoting sustainable practices that benefit both tourists and local residents. The day is filled with various activities, including cultural shows, educational programs, and workshops, all designed to promote the benefits of tourism.

Theme of World Tourism Day 2025

The theme of World Tourism 2025 is "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation." The theme for this year motivates travelers to make environmentally friendly decisions, support local communities, and respect the natural and cultural environments they encounter. Sustainable tourism is not merely a trend; it's a force, influencing the way we travel the globe while minimising our impact.

Significance of World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day serves as a platform to highlight the significant role tourism plays in promoting understanding and peace among diverse cultures. It calls for governments, businesses, and communities to focus on sustainable practices that support local economies and protect natural and cultural heritage. This event not only raises awareness about the benefits of tourism but also fosters cooperation among those involved to ensure that the industry's expansion is in line with sustainability objectives.