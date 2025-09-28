 Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Waterlogging, Flight Delays; IMD Issues Red Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Waterlogging, Flight Delays; IMD Issues Red Alert

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Waterlogging, Flight Delays; IMD Issues Red Alert

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, with 120 mm recorded in Colaba, causing waterlogging and flight delays. IMD issued a Red Alert, urging citizens to avoid coastal areas; helplines 100/112/103 are active.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Waterlogging, Flight Delays; IMD Issues Red Alert | FPJ Image

Mumbai: Intense overnight rainfall hit Mumbai on Sunday, causing the city to come to a halt with extensive waterlogging, traffic congestion, and interruptions to flight services. The heavy rain caused significant flooding in low-lying regions, such as the Andheri subway, prompting officials to reroute traffic and advise residents.

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai city and its suburbs until Monday evening, cautioning about very heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to steer clear of coastal regions and flooded zones. Officials have assured residents that personnel and emergency teams are on heightened alert. During emergencies, Mumbaikars can call 100 / 112 / 103 for prompt help.

Mumbai has already surpassed its seasonal rainfall average of 2207 mm. As of the morning of September 28, the city has achieved 111.63% of its target, with the eastern suburbs measuring 2613 mm, the western suburbs 2612 mm, and the island city 2164 mm.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Colaba Records 120.8 mm In 24 Hours, Andheri Subway Shut Due To Waterlogging
article-image

The intense rainfall affected air travel as well, prompting SpiceJet and IndiGo to release advisories. Both airlines cautioned about traffic delays on the way to the airport, urging passengers to verify real-time traffic information and flight status prior to leaving.

FPJ Shorts
Breaking! Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post
Breaking! Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Film Online?
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Film Online?
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Say No
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Say No
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Reiterates Call To Adopt 'Swadeshi', Urges People To Buy Khadi Products On Oct 2
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Reiterates Call To Adopt 'Swadeshi', Urges People To Buy Khadi Products On Oct 2

Mumbai's vital local train system is expected to experience delays due to the increasing rainfall. Travelers are encouraged to check official announcements before going out.

The IMD predicts that rain spells will persist until September 30, issuing an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad on Monday evening, along with a Yellow Alert for the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Though Mumbai is accustomed to monsoon interruptions, Sunday’s rain once more underscored the city’s strength. Authorities stay vigilant, but residents are advised to remain indoors, travel carefully, and utilize helplines during emergencies

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live In Mumbai?

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live In Mumbai?

Maharashtra Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert for Six Districts, Floods Disrupt Life Across State

Maharashtra Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert for Six Districts, Floods Disrupt Life Across State

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'Is the “P” in PVR for Pakistan?' Sanjay Raut & Aaditya...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'Is the “P” in PVR for Pakistan?' Sanjay Raut & Aaditya...

Mumbai: Braving Heavy Rains, Dadar Residents Protest Fish Market Chaos, Demand Permanent Removal -...

Mumbai: Braving Heavy Rains, Dadar Residents Protest Fish Market Chaos, Demand Permanent Removal -...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Waterlogging, Flight Delays; IMD Issues Red Alert

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Waterlogging, Flight Delays; IMD Issues Red Alert