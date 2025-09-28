Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Waterlogging, Flight Delays; IMD Issues Red Alert | FPJ Image

Mumbai: Intense overnight rainfall hit Mumbai on Sunday, causing the city to come to a halt with extensive waterlogging, traffic congestion, and interruptions to flight services. The heavy rain caused significant flooding in low-lying regions, such as the Andheri subway, prompting officials to reroute traffic and advise residents.

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai city and its suburbs until Monday evening, cautioning about very heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to steer clear of coastal regions and flooded zones. Officials have assured residents that personnel and emergency teams are on heightened alert. During emergencies, Mumbaikars can call 100 / 112 / 103 for prompt help.

In view of the Red alert issued by IMD across Mumbai city and suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas.



Our officials and staff are alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. Dial 100 / 112 / 103 in case of any emergency.#MumbaiRainAlert… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 28, 2025

Mumbai has already surpassed its seasonal rainfall average of 2207 mm. As of the morning of September 28, the city has achieved 111.63% of its target, with the eastern suburbs measuring 2613 mm, the western suburbs 2612 mm, and the island city 2164 mm.

The intense rainfall affected air travel as well, prompting SpiceJet and IndiGo to release advisories. Both airlines cautioned about traffic delays on the way to the airport, urging passengers to verify real-time traffic information and flight status prior to leaving.

Mumbai's vital local train system is expected to experience delays due to the increasing rainfall. Travelers are encouraged to check official announcements before going out.

The IMD predicts that rain spells will persist until September 30, issuing an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad on Monday evening, along with a Yellow Alert for the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Though Mumbai is accustomed to monsoon interruptions, Sunday’s rain once more underscored the city’s strength. Authorities stay vigilant, but residents are advised to remain indoors, travel carefully, and utilize helplines during emergencies