Attention Commuters! Kalyan's Shahad Bridge To Be Closed For Leakage Repair Work Till October 15; Check Out Alternate Routes

Shahad Bridge | Twitter/ WeKalyankars

Thane: The National Highways Authority of India will carry out the maintenance, repair, strengthening and replacement of the bearing of the Shahad flyover in Kalyan city from September 28 to October 15. For this important work, the flyover at Shahad will be closed for all types of vehicles for 15 days. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Department, Pankaj Shirsat has issued a notification that city and all other types of vehicle drivers running on this bridge should use alternative roads.

There are many potholes on the flyover at Shahad. Due to the damaged joints of the bridge, rainwater is leaking into the Murun bridge. Due to the poor condition of the road on the bridge, there is daily traffic congestion on the bridge. Traffic going to and from Malshej, Ahilyanagar, Junnar areas from Kalyan via Murbad is carried out on this bridge.

Vehicles carrying vegetables and fruits from the villages within the boundaries of Kalyan taluka from Mharal to Murbad taluka, vehicles carrying vegetables and fruits from Junnar and Alephata areas of Kalyan Agricultural Product Market Committee, run over this bridge, according to report by Loksatta. During the repair period, these vehicles will have to use an alternative road route. Heavy vehicles will be closed from 6 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 10 pm on the alternative road route.

Alternative route

All types of vehicles coming from Murbad and Malshej Ghat to Shahad Flyover Bridge will be closed at Barvi Dam Phata, Murbad. All these vehicles will go to their desired destination from Barvi Dam Phata via Badlapur road to Badlapur, Palegaon, Newali Naka, Malang Gad Road, Lodha Palawa, Shil Daighar, or Patripool.

All types of vehicles coming from Murbad taluka to Shahad Bridge will be closed at Dahagaon Phata (Raita village). These vehicles will take a left turn at Raitagaon and go to the desired destination from Waholi village, Manjarli, Dahagaon, Eranjad, Badlapur, Palegaon, Newali Naka, Shil Daighar or Patripool.

All types of vehicles going from Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Thane to Murbad, Malshej Ghat via Shahad Bridge will be closed at Durgadi Bridge. All these vehicles will take a right turn at Durgadi Bridge and go to Murbad via Govindwadi Turn Road, Patripool, Chakki Naka, Newali Naka, Palegaon, Badlapur. Essential service vehicles have been exempted from this.