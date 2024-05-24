Indians Can Soon Travel To Russia Without Visa: All You Need To Know

Representational Image |

India and Russia are coming together to plan the ease of travel conditions between the countries to boost tourism. Consultations regarding the finalisation of the criteria under a bilateral agreement will begin in June. Indians may be able to travel effortlessly to Russia after the launch of visa-free group tourist exchanges.

The director of the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects, Nikita Kondratyev, said India is at the final stage of internal state coordination, reported PTI, referring to an RT News report on May 22. Take a look at all the details you need to know about visa-free travel to Russia.

Visa-free travel to Russia: All you need to know

Russia and India are still in negotiations, and in June, they will start working together on a bilateral agreement to facilitate travel. According to PTI, which cited the Russian minister, Russia and India will jointly begin visa-free group tourism exchanges after the agreement is finalized.

When will Indians be able to travel to Russia without visa?

On the fringes of the International Economic Forum "Russia—Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" in Kazan, the minister told RT News that the agreement is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

"Russia and India are set to strengthen their tourism ties as they gear up for the launch of visa-free group tourist exchanges. The first round of consultations between the two nations is scheduled for June, with an aim to finalise a bilateral agreement by the end of the year," the minister said.

Other Countries To Benefit Visa-Free Entry In Russia

Russia's visa-free tourist exchange program now permits entry for citizens of China and Iran. The minister stated that the nation also hopes to duplicate the program's success with India. On August 1, 2023, Russia and China as well as Russia and Iran opened up visa-free travel for groups of tourists.