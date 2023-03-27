Travelling to Europe? Now use Schengen visa to visit Croatia as the country joins the free travel zone

Croatia |

Good news for all the travel enthusiasts! Now, you can travel to another new European country by using your Schengen visa. Croatia, a beautiful and scenic European country, joined the Schengen area on Sunday. During the filming of various sequences, the nation gained enormous popularity as the fictional 'King's Landing' in the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Croatia is now one of 27 countries in the area, potentially sparking an increase in its tourism sector.

The Schengen area is the world's largest free travel zone. It now comprises 27 countries, including 22 EU states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

According to Euronews, planes flying to and from Croatia within the zone will now be treated as domestic flights.

Just under 2 million people live in one country inside the zone and work in another. Meanwhile, more than 3 million people cross an international border in the area every day.

The European Union agreed to allow Croatia into the travel zone in December 2022. But the decision came as Bulgaria and Romania were told to wait longer to be allowed in.

The country's largest airport, Zagreb, has invested a million euros in updating its terminals, creating more space for waiting areas, and setting up additional kiosks to register passengers from non-Schengen countries.