Two Indian Destinations make it to the TIME's List Of World's Greatest Places of 2023

The TIME magazine has released its annual list of the 'World's Greatest Places' for the year 2023. The list which has 50 spots, includes two Indian places, Mayurbhanj and Ladakh, that have been selected for their rare tigers, ancient temples, and adventures and eats, respectively.
"The travel industry is back in full swing in 2023, but not without notable shifts in how and where we wander. Steeper costs and increased interest in sustainability and authenticity are reshaping the landscape," the magazine said.
Time Magazine has created profile pages for Ladakh and Mayurbhanj where it has highlighted the reasons why these places are part of its prestigious list.
Ladakh
'With its astonishing alpine landscapes and Tibetan Buddhist culture, Ladakh—in the farthest-flung part of North India—has enough wonders to warrant multiple visits,'' the magazine said.
In 2023, India designated its first Dark Sky Reserve, in Hanle village, about 168 miles southeast of Leh, Ladakh's capital. The village has roughly 270 clear nights a year, making it ideal for astronomical splendour, it added.
Time Magazine also recommended staying at sustainable properties when in Ladakh—the Kyagar Hotel in the Nubra Valley, Shel Ladakh and Dolkhar in Leh.
Mayurbhanj
Mayurbhanj, located in the state of Odisha, is the only place on earth to spot the exceedingly rare black tiger. Apart from the famous Similipal National Park, there’s a lot more that you can do in this district.
“This April, Mayurbhanj Chhau, a captivating dance festival on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list will take place on a much larger scale following a pandemic hiatus,” TIME noted.
Last year, Kerala and Ahmedabad were the Indian destinations in TIME’s ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2022’.
The full list of ‘extraordinary destinations to explore' in 2023 are:
1. Tampa, Florida
2. Willamette Valley, Oregon
3. Rio Grande, P. R.
4. Tucson, Arizona
5. Yosemite National Park, California
6. Bozeman, Montana
7. Washington, D.C.
8. Vancouver
9. Churchill, Manitoba
10. Dijon, France
11. Pantelleria, Italy
12. Naples, Italy
13. Aarhus, Denmark
14. St. Moritz, Switzerland
15. Barcelona
16. Timisoara, Romania
17. Sylt, Germany
18. Berat, Albania
19. Budapest
20. Vienna
21. Brisbane, Australia
22. Kangaroo Island, Australia
23. Dominica
24. Mexico City
25. Guadalajara, Mexico
26. Torres del Paine National Park, Chile
27. Pantanal, Brazil
28. Medellín, Colombia
29. Ollantaytambo, Peru
30. Roatán, Honduras
31. Ladakh, India
32. Mayurbhanj, India
33. Kyoto
34. Nagoya, Japan
35. Isan, Thailand
36. Phuket, Thailand
37. Jeju Island, South Korea
38. Luang Prabang, Laos
39. Giza and Saqqara, Egypt
40. Chyulu Hills, Kenya
41. Musanze, Rwanda
42. Rabat, Morocco
43. Dakar, Senegal
44. Loango National Park, Gabon
45. Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone
46. The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia
47. Aqaba, Jordan
48. Jerusalem
49. Sharjah, UAE
50. Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia
