Zojila Pass connecting Kashmir to Ladakh reopens in 68 days; here are 5 nearby attractions to visit

After remaining closed for 68 days, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reopened the strategic Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway for vehicular traffic on March 16.

Zojila Pass, also known as “The Mountain Pass of Blizzards” is a beautiful mountain pass overlooking snow-capped peaks and dense forests. The pass is located 9 km from Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Dras subdivision, connects Ladakh to the rest of the country via a road link

The pass is situated at an altitude of about 11,575 ft (3,528 meters), making it the second-highest pass in India.

The pass remained closed for only 68 days this year, as compared to 73 days last year and 160-180 days in the past.

Here are 5 nearby places that you can explore via Zojila Pass:

Rangdum Monastery

The 200-year-old Rangdum Monastery is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Ladakh. A prominent centre of Tibetan Buddhism, the monastery is part of the Gelugpa. Situated at an elevation of 11,998 ft, the monastery is located in Suru Valley, but culturally it is part of Zanskar. The monastery is 130-km south-east of Kargil and falls midway between Kargil and Padum.

Kargil War Memorial

As the name suggests, the Kargil War Memorial, also known as the Dras War Memorial, is built in memory of heroes who lost their lives during the Kargil War. If you are visiting Dras, you must stop near the war memorial and pay your respect.

Sani Monestary

Sani Monestary is located next to the village of Sani, where the Stod Valley broadens into the central plain of Zanskar in Ladakh. This monastery is a significant shrine of the Drukpa Kagyupa School of Tibetan Buddhism and belongs to its southern branch. While the chorten inside this monastery belongs to the 2nd century, its assembly hall is believed to be constructed during the early years of the 17th century.

Thajiwas Glacier

Situated at an altitude of over 10000 feet, Thajiwas Glacier is just 3 km from Sonamarg. If you are looking for a stunner of a place, this is the one. This beautiful place offers a view of the silver-shining water streams in the green meadows on the way before reaching the glacier point. Their contrast makes the surroundings all the more enchanting.

Baltal

Situated on the banks of the river Sindh, Baltal valley offers a breathtaking close view of snow-covered Himalayan peaks. The valley is situated about 15 km from Sonamarg. This place holds a very special significance as it serves as a base for the annual pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra. This is basically a place for camping.

