6 things to consider while buying your travel luggage

As any seasoned traveller knows, having the right luggage can make all the difference when travelling in style. Every detail is essential, from dressing to impress to choosing the proper mode of transportation. However, one aspect often overlooked is the type of baggage to carry. It is not just about having a suitcase or a backpack but also about selecting the right one.

From choosing suitable material to understanding the different features available, this guide will help you make informed decisions. So whether you’re jetting off on a romantic getaway or embarking on a business trip, get ready to travel in style with the right baggage with this smart guide by Shruti Kedia Daga from Nasher Miles.

Size and Capacity

The size and capacity of the luggage will depend on the length of the trip, the mode of transportation, and personal preferences. Carry-on luggage is ideal for short trips or to avoid checking in baggage and waiting at the baggage claim. Checked luggage is suitable for long travels and for packing bulky items. Before purchasing luggage, research the specific requirements of the chosen airline to ensure that the luggage meets its standards.

Material and Durability

Baggage is subjected to a lot of wear and tear during travel, so choosing a material that can withstand the rigors of frequent use is essential. Soft-shell luggage, made of fabric or nylon, is more flexible and takes less room when packing and unpacking. When choosing soft-shell luggage, look for sturdy materials that can withstand wear and tear.

On the other hand, hard shell luggage made of molded plastic offers better protection for one's belongings, especially when checked in. It is a better option for packing fragile items. The very nature of the material makes it more suitable to wet climates. The colour and design varieties are usually more when it comes to hard luggage.

When choosing luggage, it's essential to consider travel needs and balance material and durability to ensure a stylish and functional suitcase.

Mobility and Maneuverability

Look for suitcases with sturdy and preferably eight wheels that can withstand the weight of the assets and move smoothly on different surfaces. Consider the telescopic handle's quality and comfort, which should extend and retract smoothly and be ergonomic to avoid strain on the hands and arms. Handles on the top and side make it easier to stow the luggage. Lightweight luggage can also be easier to manoeuvre and transport, especially to carry it upstairs or into tight spaces.

Style and Design

Potential buyers should look for suitcases that match their style and preferences. Some options to consider are opting for classic designs and neutral colours that are less likely to go out of style or bold patterns and bright colours that stand out on the baggage carousel.

It is essential to consider the type of trip and activities planned and the environment. For instance, a sleek and professional-looking suitcase may be more suitable for a business trip, while a simple and fun design may be perfect for a vacation.

Special Features and Accessories

Some luggage may include features such as built-in locks, compression straps, and expandable compartments to provide extra space. Other options may have detachable daypacks or built-in charging ports for electronic devices. One now gets luggage with front compartments to store laptops and other quick access items. Additionally, luggage accessories like luggage tags and travel pillows can make the trip more comfortable and convenient. Determining which features are necessary for travel needs is essential before selecting a luggage option.

On the Whole

The right bag can transform the travel experience, elevating it to new heights of convenience and aesthetic pleasure. With the many options available, selecting the perfect one can be overwhelming. However, one can narrow down the choices by considering the factors such as durability, size, and functionality. So, pack smartly, travel in style and create unforgettable memories.