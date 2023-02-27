IN PICS: Auroville, 'City of Dawn' on its 55th Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 27, 2023
On 28th February 1968, nearly 5,000 people assembled near the banyan tree at the centre of the future township, for an inauguration ceremony, attended by representatives of 124 nations, including all the States of India
The representatives brought with them soil from their homeland, to be mixed in a white marble- clad, lotus-shaped 'Urn of Human Unity', now sited at the focal point of the Amphitheatre and the project of a lake to help create an atmosphere of calm and serenity and to serve as a groundwater recharge area
28 February: Collective Meditation for Auroville’s Birthday with Dawnfire from 5:00—6:30 am will be held
Auroville is located in South India, mostly in the Tamil Nadu and some parts are in the State of Puducherry, a few kilometres inland from the Coromandel Coast
Aurovilians come from 59 nations, from all age groups, from all social classes, backgrounds and cultures, representing humanity as a whole. The population currently stands at around 2,500 people, approx one-third are Indian and the number is constantly growing
Auroville is a live-in campus for material and spiritual research and has access to casual visitors but limited to certain areas. Although, there is no restriction on volunteers, students, and people who wish to collaborate or learn from Auroville
The ‘Wellness Centre’ at Arka offers treatments such as ayurvedic massage, reiki, lomi lomi, body logic and deep tissue massage, yogic healing massage, Thai yoga massage, craniosacral therapy acupuncture and physiotherapy
Exhibitions, Films, Talks and various Workshops are conducted on a regular basis here and there are many other programs that are held here
