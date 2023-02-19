7 famous stepwells in Delhi; every history buff should visit

Arab Ki Sarai Baoli: Hamida Banu Begum, wife of emperor Humayun of the Mughal Dynasty built Arab Sarai in the year 1560 to accommodate the 300 Arab artisans who had come along with her from Mecca to build the tomb of Humayun. These 300 people were given a place to settle. Also, the Arab Ki Sarai Baoli was built for them