7 famous stepwells in Delhi; every history buff should visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2023
Tughlaqabad Fort Baoli: Constructed around 14th century, it is located inside Tughlaqabad Fort. The purpose of the Baoli was to be the main source of drinking water but it was never utilized as the fort was abandoned just 15 years after its initial construction
Rajon Ki Baoli: is located inside Mehrauli Archaeological Park. It was constructed during the reign of Sikander Lodi (1498-1517 AD) by Daulat Khan. It was mainly constructed for the masons who had settled in the neighbouring villages
Wazirpur Monument Complex Baoli: is located inside the Wazirpur Monument Complex. The structure is a simple two-storied with a deep well on one side. Water can be seen from the top deep inside the well
Hazrat Nizamuddin Ki Baoli: Nizamuddin Dargah is a very popular landmark in Delhi and the Baoli is located right at the center of it. It was built by Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya around 1321-22 AD
Arab Ki Sarai Baoli: Hamida Banu Begum, wife of emperor Humayun of the Mughal Dynasty built Arab Sarai in the year 1560 to accommodate the 300 Arab artisans who had come along with her from Mecca to build the tomb of Humayun. These 300 people were given a place to settle. Also, the Arab Ki Sarai Baoli was built for them
Purana Quila Baoli: was probably built for the constant source of drinking water. Its located very near to the main entrance between the Qila I Kuhna Mosque and pavilion of Sher Mandal
Agrasen Ki Baoli: was built by King Agrasen. It features 108 steps located on three floors and its existence can be traced back to around 1132
