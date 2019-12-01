Honeymoon travels 2019: Offbeat destinations for newly-weds

Don’t expect honeymooners to be sitting predictably under a beach umbrella sipping together out of a tender coconut shell. They are more likely to be jumping down a sinkhole or watching the Northern Lights from an igloo. “Indian honeymooners are increasingly opting for offbeat destinations, breaking the traditional mould. Newly-weds are looking to curate special experiences by customising their holidays,” shares Daniel D'Souza, President and Country Head Leisure at SOTC Travel. With multiple couples looking for adventure-based activities and using their honeymoon for well-earned rest and relaxation, engaging in local experiences has become an important aspect.

Interestingly, Veena World Managing Director, Veena Patil points out that unlike earlier, instead of just one honeymoon, newly-weds prefer travelling several times a year. “The problem in doing an extended honeymoon at one time is that you end up spending a big amount and all your leave in one single trip. Couples today are taking multiple trips, and don’t mind travelling in the winter to Scandinavia, New York City and adventure destinations around the world.”