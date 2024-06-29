Forts Converted To Five-Stars: Top 5 Heritage Hotels For A Royal Staycation In Madhya Pradesh

By: Yash Ahuja | June 29, 2024
It is the holiday season and what is better than a royal staycation in the heart of the country. Here are our top picks of Heritage Stays in Madhya Pradesh.
1. Ahilya Fort - With only 13 rooms, this beautiful palace stands tall atop a hill and overlooks the beautiful landscape of the river Narmada. This heritage property is currently managed by Prince Shivaji Rao Holkar, son of the last ruler of Indore. Location: Palace Road, Maheshwar
2. Jehan Numa Palace - This heritage palace was converted into a beautiful and serene heritage stay which offers a perfect blend of royal aesthetics with modern facilities. This property features 100 rooms, a swimming pool and endless fine dine options. Location: 157, Shamala Hills, Bhopal
3. Deo Bagh - This historical palace showcases the grandeur and beauty of the royal Gwalior heritage. You will cherish your stay for the rest of your life. Location: Jadhav Kothi, Opposite Janaktal, Agra-Mumbai Highway, Bahodapur, Gwalior
4. Usha Kiran Palace - Managed and operated by the Taj Group of Hotels. You are guaranteed a royal stay with all the modern shenanigans. This property offers a perfect blend of royal modern comforts, and traditional hospitality. Location: Jayendraganj, Lashkar, Gwalior
5. Amar Mahal - This palace is a beautiful reminiscence of the glorious Bundela era. Set along the River Betwa in untouched environs of Madhya Pradesh, Amar Mahal is blessed with a panoramic view of historic monuments of Orchha. The heritage resort ensures a relaxing holiday in the lap of nature. Location: Orchha, District Tikamgarh
These were our top picks for a relaxing staycation with the royal treatment.
