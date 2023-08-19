Here's All You Need To Know About The US Trip And Travel Insurance

US Travel | Source

A trip to the U.S. is a dream and when dreams come true, we all take that extra care to make it perfect.

That extra care is your insurance.

When you think of the United States of America, you think of the Statue of Liberty, you think of Hollywood, you think of Times Square, you think of Disneyland and much more–but do you think you may miss your flight because the Statue of Liberty was too crowded? or you may be pickpocketed at Hollywood or you may lose your phone at Times Square or that you may (we hope not) get hurt at Disneyland from all the joy rides!

You don’t, right? That’s why we do.

Travel insurance ensures that your next U.S. trip takes care of all of this and more so you can have the trip you have always dreamed of.

In this article, we will dive deeper into understanding how it works.

Why Opt for Travel Insurance for Your U.S. Trip?

When in a foreign land, one can never be too sure of what may come their way and of course this is given the fact that one is not familiar with the place. Hence, putting you in a vulnerable position. Travelling with insurance gives you a sense of security no matter where you are in the world. Travel insurance takes care of all of this for you–flight delays, medical emergencies, or lost luggage and more.

Adding to this, here are some of the Advantages of Travel Insurance for your U.S. Trip:

● Hassle-free Medical Coverage: Travel insurance covers medical expenses, ensuring you receive top-notch healthcare without financial stress, whether you're exploring New York's skyscrapers or hiking in national parks.

● Emergency Medical Evacuation and Repatriation: In case of a medical crisis requiring evacuation, our insurance provides a seamless process, sparing you additional stress, no matter where in the U.S. you are!

● Trip Cancellation and Interruption: This is to ensure no unexpected events disrupt your plans. Our insurance reimburses non-refundable trip costs as well due to cancellations or any interruptions, allowing you to reschedule your U.S. trip.

● Lost or Delayed Baggage: You are also offered compensation for lost or delayed aggage, ensuring you continue your journey hassle-free.

● Personal Liability Protection: Accidents can happen anywhere. Our insurance covers legal xpenses and liabilities arising from accidental damage or injury to third parties, providing ecurity in all sense for a stress-free experience.

● Travel Delay Support: Our coverage provides compensation for additional expenses during travel delays, allowing you to adapt effortlessly, whether you're on a business trip or a vacation.

A say on your journey to the USA:

We understand the array of requirements each passenger may have and hence several travel insurance partners allow for customisation of plans:

● Choose a policy that covers your entire U.S. trip, including extensions or side trips, ensuring you don’t have to be in apprehension of the future regarding your trip duration.

● Select coverage limits that match your protection needs, allowing everything you want to do.

● If your itinerary includes adventurous pursuits like skiing or water sports, our insurance can be tailored to include coverage for these experiences, adding excitement to your journey.

● Declare any medical conditions to personalize your coverage, ensuring your health needs are met as you journey across the U.S.

● Enhance your coverage with optional riders like extended medical coverage or protection for valuable items, securing your travels whether you're exploring the U.S. monuments or enjoying outdoor adventures.

How to go about travel insurance for your U.S. trip:

● Understand and learn about all that there is about a travel insurance partner.

● Compare plan features, benefits, and pricing to find the best fit for your preferences and U.S. journey.

● Get familiar with the policy terms to understand coverage and exclusions, ensuring complete transparency for a confident journey.

● Disclose pre-existing medical conditions to facilitate a smooth application process, making your U.S. adventure seamless.

● Complete forms and provide essential documents for a hassle-free application process, preparing you for your U.S. exploration.

● Keep a 24/7 helpline and policy details accessible, ensuring you're supported throughout your U.S. journey.

Now, what would not be included,

● Sickness or health issues caused by breach of law is not covered by the plan.

● Consumption of intoxicants or banned substances shall not be entertained by the policy.

● Pre-existing medical conditions shall not be covered during the travel.

● Any cosmetic or obesity treatment undergone during the trip by you or your family member will not be covered.

● Self-inflicted injuries will not be covered under the policy.

That being said and as mentioned before, a trip to the U.S is a dream and we make sure it translates to reality without losing anything in the process. Travel insurance covers all that needs to be for you to feel safe and secured in every way for a wholesome experience.

Availing travel insurance for U.S may not be your first thought but it must be an important one.

Availing travel insurance is that extra care you will take.

