Check out 8 benefits of getting travel insurance

Planning your itinerary for your overseas travel is exciting, be it for exploring places, study or business purposes. But without Travel Insurance, your itinerary will remain incomplete.

Here are eight reasons why Travel Insurance is necessary.

Sickness Cover

No matter how hard we try to make sure that everything falls into place while on travel, health emergencies are out of hand. The new exposure, food, environment and other mishaps may require immediate medical attention. Such circumstances create a perplexing situation, and unexpected medical bills may result in a financial crisis. As your travel companion, a Travel Insurance policy covers the insured’s hospitalization expenses in a foreign land.

Flight Delay or Cancellation

Flight delays are common while travelling, but do not let them worry you too much. During such situations, if the delay exceeds more than six hours, then Travel Insurance policies indemnify the expenses incurred for food, accommodation and other related expenses. Besides flight delay cover, Travel Insurance provides cover for flight cancellation as well. Cancellation of a flight due to a natural catastrophe, medical emergency of the insured or unfortunate death of the insured or an immediate family member is covered in Travel Insurance policies.

Missed Departure or Connecting Flight

Travel can be unpredictable. Natural calamities, inclement weather conditions, traffic congestion due to accidents, etc., may interrupt the journey leading to missing the departure or connecting flight. This may result in an unnecessary financial burden. A Travel Insurance policy compensates for the cost incurred towards additional transport facilities, accommodation, food, etc.

Delay or Loss of Baggage

Delay or Loss of baggage while travelling is one of the common distresses. Managing without personal belongings may be difficult, resulting in out-of-pocket expenses to get the basic needs. A Travel Insurance Policy provides cover for both delay and loss of baggage. If the checked-in baggage gets lost or delayed by the airline, then, the insured person is entitled to financial compensation for the loss or delay of baggage.

Passport Loss

A passport is an essential document to cross a country's borders. What if one loses the passport during travel? In that case, the travel is interrupted and spending for issuing a new passport becomes necessary. Most Travel Insurance covers the expenses for obtaining a new passport or related documents, therefore providing the needful financial help.

Personal Liability Cover

Personal liability is an individual’s responsibility towards unintentional loss or damage to a third party or their property. The possibilities of such unfortunate situations while travelling are unpredictable. A comprehensive Travel Insurance will extend and cover such instances as well. Compensation is provided if the insured is found to be liable for the loss or damage. Therefore, the insured does not need to be concerned about financial loss because Travel Insurance will cover it.

Aircraft Hijacking

Hijacking is the concern of many people when they start to travel. Though it is an uncommon event, it is crucial to know whether hijacking is covered by Travel Insurance policies. Most Travel Insurance policies provide cover for aircraft hijacking. The insured person is entitled for compensation for each day of delay due to aircraft hijacking.

Emergency Medical Evacuation

Emergency Medical Evacuation in Travel Insurance ensures evacuation services. A Sudden illness or accident may ruin the travel, and the situation may turn tough in an unfamiliar land. The cost of transportation to the hospital and immediate medical attention may result in financial loss. A comprehensive Travel Insurance policy will cover the transportation charges to the nearest hospital. Furthermore, if the insured medical condition warrants them to return home, Travel Insurance will cover that as well.

Not everything goes as planned. Do not let unfortunate events bother your travel. Travel Insurance policies are available in various types and purchasing the right plan is crucial.

Star Health and Allied Insurance offers an array of Travel Insurance plans for individuals, students, families and corporations. In addition to the above-mentioned benefits, the Star Travel Protect Insurance policy also provides coverage for emergency dental expenses, personal accidents and repatriation of mortal remains. Choose your travel companion wisely.

