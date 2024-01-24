Yonex-Sunrise Maharashtra State Badminton Championship: Naheed Divecha Records Third Consecutive Triple Crown

Greater Mumbai District’s Naheed Divecha for the third time in succession clinched a grand treble, winning the women 50 singles & doubles and the mixed 50 doubles crowns in the Yonex-Sunrise Maharashtra State Badminton Championship 2024, played at the Bombay Gymkhana courts on Wednesday.

The Bombay Gymkhana shuttler Naheed defeated Thane District’s Bharathi Kumar 21-7, 21-10 in 18 minutes to take the singles title. Earlier, the number one seeded pair of Pune’s Chaitrali Navare and Naheed got the better of Lorraine D’Mello and Priyya Menghal 21-8, 21-13. Naheed won her third title, when she along with Kiran Makode, seeded second, combined effectively to outwit the top seeded pairing of Rakesh Raghavan and Lorraine D’Mello coasting to a 21-9, 21-10 victory in 15 minutes.

Gautam Ashra of Greater Mumbai District also bagged three gold medals winning the men 65 singles and doubles and had earlier won the mixed doubles title.

In the singles finals, Ashra who also plays at the Bombay Gymkhana courts outdueled second seed Mahesh Hegishte romping to a 21-13, 21-8 victory. He then teamed up with Mahesh Aras and went on to easily defeat the duo of Anil Kulkarni and Mahesh Hegishte 21-8, 21-4. On Tuesday, Ashra combined perfectly with Padmini Desai to overcome the husband-wife pairing of Leroy D’Sa and Maria D’Sa 21-8, 21-14 to win the mixed doubles gold.

Results (all finals) - Women 50 Singles: 1-Naheed Divecha bt Bharathi Kumar 21-7, 21-10.

Women 50 doubles: 1-Chaitrali Navare/Naheed Divecha bt Lorraine D’Mello/Priyya Menghal 21-8, 21-13.

Mixed 50 Doubles: 2-Kiran Makode/Naheed Divecha bt 1-Rakesh Raghavan/Lorraine D’Mello 21-9, 21-10.

Women 40 Doubles: Nisha Rani/Ramya Venkat bt Arti Sinojiya/Manisha Bhawatkar 21-17, 21-7.

Men 40 Doubles: Bhushan Paithankar/Rohan Radhakrishnan bt Sachin Mankar/Vineet Dabak 21-17, 21-19.

Men 50 Doubles: Anorag Bhandarkar/Kiran Mahajani bt 1-Murukan Viswamani/Rakesh Raghavan 21-16, 21-19.

Men 50 Singles: Gautam Laud bt Mahesh Satve 22-20, 21-10.