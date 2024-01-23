Yonex-Sunrise Maharashtra State Badminton Championship: Deepti Purohit Romps To Comfortable Victory Over Smita Salgaoncar

Top seed Deepti Purohit brushed aside the challenge from Smita Salgaonkar by romping to a 21-16, 21-9 victory in a women 35 semi-final match of the Yonex-Sunrise Maharashtra State Badminton Championship 2024, played at the Bombay Gymkhana courts on Tuesday.

However, second seed Tejasvi Pilankar bowed out losing rathr tamely to unseed Poonam Gandhe who romped to an easy 21-7, 21-9 win to advance to the final.

Men’s top seed Sachin Kshatriya also crashed losing to unseeded Chandan Jadhav in three grueling games at 18-21, 21-18, and 18-21. In the final, Jadhav will face Nigel D’Sa who defeated Aditya Kale in straight games at 21-12, 21-12.

In women 45 doubles final, the second seeded pair of Prerana Joshi and Swapnal Chakrabarty go the better of the top seed Farogh Mukadam and Suja Nair 21-5, 21-12 to emerge champions.

Chaitrali Navare and Naheed Divecha the number seeds in the women 50 doubles won the top honours defeating Lorraine Dmello and Priyya Menghal 21-8, 21-13 in the summit round.

Meanwhile in the women 55 doubles final, Rajashree Bhave and Saroj Sawant prevailed over Balvinder Sapra and Sujata Mehta 21-16, 21-13 to bag the title.

Results – Women 50 doubles (finals): 1-Chaitrali Navare/Naheed Divecha bt Lorraine Dmello/Priyya Menghal 21-8, 21-13.

Women 45 doubles (finals): 2-Prerana Joshi/Swapnal Chakrabarty bt 1-Farogh Mukadam/Suja Nair 21-5, 21-12.

Women 55 doubles (finals): Rajashree Bhave/Saroj Sawant bt Balvinder Sapra/Sujata Mehta 21-16, 21-13.

Women 35 singles (semi-finals): 1-Deepti Purohit bt Smita Salgaonkar 21-16, 21-9; Poonam Gandhe bt 2-Tejasvi Pilankar 21-7, 21-9.

Women 45 singles (semi-finals): 2-Swapnal Chakrabarty bt Namita Mehta Vijayakar 21-8, 21-13; Sarita Jethwani bt Suja Nair 21-6, 21-13.

Women 55 singles (semi-finals): Balvinder Sapra bt Gomathi Subramanian 21-7, 21-5; Saroj Sawant bt Safiya Farooqui 21-9, 21-2.

Men 35 singles (semi-finals): Chandan Jadhav bt 1-Sachin Kshatriya 21-18, 18-21, 21-18; Nigel D'Sa bt Aditya Kale 21-12, 21-12.

Men 45 singles (quarter-finals): 1-Siddharth Patil bt Nikhil Chari 21-14, 21-18; Sachin Sarda bt Sharadchandra Chavali 21-14, 21-12; Nilesh Phansalkar bt Raghav Bhosale 21-14, 24-22.

Men 55 singles (semi-finals): 1-Murli Subramaniam bt Gurmeet Singh Matharu 21-18, 21-16; Shailesh Daga bt 2-Prashant Mukherjee 21-11, 21-19.