Pune: Para-Badminton Player Aarti Patil Signs Deal With Punit Balan Group

Aarti Janoba Patil, an accomplished para-badminton player currently ranked 6th in the Para-Badminton World Ranking for Women’s Singles SU5, recently inked a partnership with the Punit Balan Group (PBG). Under the agreement, PBG will extend comprehensive support for her sports career.

Hailing from Uchgaon in Kolhapur district, Aarti initially ventured into athletics in 2008, transitioning to badminton in 2009. Her national-level badminton journey commenced the following year, with international success materialising in 2017. Aarti clinched a silver medal in her debut international competition, partnering with Arbaaz Ansari at the Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai, UAE. Subsequent achievements include bronze medals at the Victor-Denmark Para-Badminton in Denmark (2018) and the Uganda Para-Badminton International in 2019.

Selected to represent India at the 2019 World Para-Badminton Championships in Switzerland, Aarti has also participated in international competitions in Brazil and Peru.

Looking ahead, PBG is committed to providing Aarti with full cooperation and financial support for global-level competitions. Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director of PBG, expressed, "Through PBG, efforts are made to assist talented and deserving athletes in building their sports careers. Aarti is a talented player, and to elevate the country's name at the international level, she will receive all possible assistance."