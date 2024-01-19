Video: Major Accident On Pune-Mumbai Expressway, 2 Dead On The Spot | Video Screengrab

In the early hours of Friday, a fatal accident occurred on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway (Pune-Mumbai Expressway), claiming the lives of two individuals on the spot.

According to information received, a tempo, en route from Pune to Mumbai, collided with an unidentified vehicle near Khopoli, resulting in the accident. The casualties have been identified as the tempo driver, Anil Gavit, and a passenger, Aniket Borsa.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have been caused by the tempo driver falling asleep at the wheel. The driver of the other vehicle involved fled the scene without reporting the incident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Dasturi Borghat Police from Khopoli promptly arrived at the location. The bodies were subsequently transported to Khopoli Municipal Hospital for post-mortem examination. The accident temporarily disrupted traffic on the Pune-Mumbai route at Khandala Ghat, but normalcy was restored after the affected tempo was lifted with the assistance of a crane.

Senior Police Inspector Shital Raut of Khopoli Police Station is leading the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.