 Pune: Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Inaugurates Administrative Building Of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank
An auditorium in the bank was named after the late PD alias Abasaheb Shinde, the founder and chairman of the bank.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
|

The administrative building of the Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank, Pune Bajirao Road Main Office, was inaugurated on Saturday by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur.

The cornerstone was unveiled by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj on this occasion. Atul Khirwadkar also released a souvenir highlighting the bank's progress during the inauguration. An auditorium in bank was named after the late PD alias Abasaheb Shinde, the founder and chairman of the bank.

Present at the event were Anil Kawade, Co-operative Commissioner and Registrar Co-operative Societies Maharashtra State Pune; Atul Khirwadkar, Chief Executive Officer National Urban Co-operative Finance and Development Corporation Limited (NUCFDC), Delhi; Balasaheb Anaskar, Banking Expert; Adv Subhash Mohite, President Pune District Urban Co-operative Banks Association Ltd. Pune and numerous members, account holders, well-wishers, social dignitaries, and cooperative sector representatives.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj acknowledged the bank's progress, emphasising that it is advancing based on the vision of the late Abasaheb Shinde. He expressed confidence in the bank's future expansion throughout Maharashtra, foreseeing it becoming the leading bank in the state.

Anil Kawade, sharing his perspective, stated that Shahu Bank's adherence to Reserve Bank criteria has resulted in a favourable financial condition. Subhash Mohite, President of the Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association, conveyed gratitude.

Sudhakar Panhale, the Bank's President, provided comprehensive details about the bank's 40-year journey. Highlighting the realisation of Abasaheb Shinde's dream, Ramesh Pasalkar, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, delivered an introduction.

