Pune: MIT WPU's Prof Vishwanath Karad Pay Tributes At 'Jay Stambh' |

Founding President of MIT World Peace University, Prof Vishwanath Karad, paid homage at the 'Jay Stambh' in Pune's Perne village on Wednesday. Subsequently, he resolved to establish UPSC, MPSC, and other competitive examination coaching centres, hostels, and libraries/study halls for economically disadvantaged prospective students.

Present at the event were Dr Milind Kamble, Founder President of Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Prof. Ratanlal Songra, sponsor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra, Bhante Nagghosh, senior Buddhist thinker, Dr Prashant Pagare, Former Vice-Chancellor of Nagpur University, Dr SN Pathan, Vinod Chavan from Samrat Ashok Sena, Vikram Gavane - Sarpanch of Bhima Koregaon, and Yashwant Nadgam - Dalit Panther National President.

In the current global atmosphere of war and tension, Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad emphasised that the great messenger of universal peace, Lord Buddha, can guide the world towards peace and humanity. Accordingly, Karad has constructed a magnificent Tathagata Lord Gautam Buddha Vihar and Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smrit Bhavan in Rameshwar Rui, Marathwada.